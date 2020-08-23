- Advertisement -

Mosquitoes

The insects are designed to hinder the reproduction of female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease.

The firm behind the bugs, Oxitec, has plans to release modified mosquitoes in Texas beginning next year.

It may sound like the storyline of a made-for-TV terror movie, but Florida is going to unleash a horde of genetically-modified mosquitoes onto its own citizens.

Some 750 million — yes, million —

You are probably asking yourself how unleashing mosquitoes

- Advertisement -

— that are well known disease carriers –

– may possibly fight disease, but the idea behind the project is really fairly interesting.

The conditions that the government is attempting to target together with the project

reports

Since the BBC reports, the countless millions of mosquitoes

being assessed are all male. Female mosquitoes suck blood to produce eggs

and genders, but they must mate with a male first.

strategy

It appears to be a fantastic strategy, but not everybody is on board.

A request on Change.org to stop the plan from moving forward has already gained nearly a quarter-million signatures.

As of right now, the project will proceed and has gained all of the essential clearance from the government.

tentative plans

The company behind the bugs that are modified, Oxitec, says it’s tentative plans to roll out similar jobs in Texas next year too.

But at this moment, the company has national clearance but lacks agreements with local and state officials.