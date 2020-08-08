Home Entertainment Feel Good Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Netflix Major Updates!!!
Feel Good Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Netflix Major Updates!!!

By- Alok Chand
Feel Good is a Source Comedy-drama. Joe Hampson and Mae Martin craft the show. The initial instalment of the series was released on 19 March 2020 on the stage of Netflix. Season 1 consists of 6 episodes.

Feel Good Season 2

CAST!!

The cast of year one will be there to entertain in season 2. There is not any official announcement about any brand new cast.

Mae played with Mae Martin
George played by Charlotte Ritchie
Linda, who is Mae’s mom, played by Lisa Kudrow.
Maggie played by Sophie Thompson, Narcotics anonymous sponsor of Mae.
Phil played with Phil Burgess, George’s flatmate.

IS THERE ANY OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT SEASON TWO OF FEEL GOOD!!!

The first period of Feel Good was released in March 2020 on Netflix platform. Netflix can revive the series for one more season after seeing the success of the season, and it will expect to come back in the early weeks of 2021, or it can be delayed.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: PLOT?

In the first season of Feel Good we watched, Mae is struggling in keeping her health among her hard work and her life with George.

We watched how George keeps the fact of Mae from her friends.

In the second season of Feel Good, we could see how their imperfections and their relation will balance. Mae might try up to keep herself from using narcotics again.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: TRAILER?

The trailer of season two isn’t published yet—the trailer of any season launch before months or earlier per month of the release date of the show. So we can assume that we will be clear about the official trailer release date of the show once we know more about the series premiere date.

