Feel Good Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Revealed? Here Are Some Major Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Feel Good is a British origin Comedy-drama. The series is created by Mae Martin and by Joe Hampson. The initial installment of the series was released on 19 March 2020 on the stage of Netflix. Season 1 consists of 6 episodes.

CAST!!

- Advertisement -

The cast of year one will be present to entertain in year 2. There is no official announcement about anycast.

Mae played by Mae Martin

George played by Charlotte Ritchie

Linda, who is Mae’s mother, played by Lisa Kudrow.

Maggie played with Sophie Thompson, Narcotics anonymous host of Mae.

Phil played with Phil Burgess, George’s flatmate.

IS THERE ANY OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT SEASON 2 OF FEEL GOOD!!!

Feel Good’s first season was released in March 2020 on Netflix platform. Netflix can reestablish the series for another season after seeing the success of this season. It will expect to come back in the early weeks of 2021, or it could be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation that creates havoc all over the world.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: PLOT?

In the first season of Feel Good we saw, Mae struggled to keep her health among her hard work and her life with George.

We watched how Mae’s truth is kept by George away from her friends about her narcotics habit.

However, in the season of Feel Good, we can observe how their connection and imperfections will balance. Mae may try up to keep herself away from using narcotics.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: TRAILER?

The preview of year two is not published yet. The trailer of any season launch before a month of the official launch date of series or before months. So we can assume that we will be clear about the series’ official trailer release date when we know more about the series premiere date.