hand sanitizers

FDA just issued a new warning about hand sanitizers

The FDA is warning consumers that a few hand sanitizers are being packed so that they could be mistaken for food or beverage, especially by children.

A small amount of hand sanitizer can be deadly if ingested by a child, however ingesting any quantity can cause severe harm and set you at the hospital for alcohol poisoning.

coronavirus pandemic

The FDA has banned on 170 hand sanitizer products which contain methanol.

One of the first actions we were advised to choose to maintain ourselves and those around us safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic was supposed to wash our hands or use hand sanitizer

when conducting soap and water are not available.

guidelines

In the months since those guidelines, we’ve learned that not all hand sanitizers are created equal, since the FDA has banned near to 200 products that contain methanol, which can do serious harm to the human body.

This week, the FDA issued another warning about hand sanitizers, but that has more to do with the way the products are packaged than what they have in them.

consumers

These goods can confuse consumers into inadvertently ingesting a potentially fatal product. It’s dangerous to add aromas with food tastes to hand sanitizers which kids could presume smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,”

said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.”Producers should be cautious about packaging and advertising their own

hand sanitizers in beverage or food packages to mitigate some possible unintentional use by consumers.

report

Even tiny quantities of hand sanitizer can be fatal if ingested by a child.

If that is ringing any bells, you may be thinking of the infamous Tide Pods,

that are dishwasher detergent packs which have been look like vibrant, bite-sized snacks.

Imagine if Tide had sold those packets a bundle that looked like a bag of potato chips.

I’m not sure if that the FDA would consider partnering with CollegeHumor, but this video basically sums up this difficulty: