Home Corona Fauci New COVID-19 Advice May Be Surprising.
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

Fauci New COVID-19 Advice May Be Surprising.

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Everyone by now should be familiar with important coronavirus tips like social-distancing and wearing a face mask. 
  • White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has stressed the importance of face masks, especially, for much of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • In a new interview, however, Fauci says this is one time you can take off your face mask and go about a particular activity.

Of all the coronavirus tips we’ve heard since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic some six months ago now in the US, one of the most essential has been the guidance to wear a face mask when you’re outside of the home and can’t socially distance from other people. This is why face masks are such a ubiquitous sight now when I’m doing my regular grocery runs to the Target near my apartment.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 1: Vaccine would be a reality by end of year or start of 2021, says Anthony Fauci

Masks Requirements

And restaurants I’ve ventured into in recent weeks are requiring entrants to keep their face mask on as they walk to their table and anytime they get up from their table. And it’s why businesses like air carriers have clamped down hard on anyone who refuses to wear a face mask, with Delta Airlines compiling a blacklist of fliers who fight the face mask rule — fliers that Delta subsequently bans from the airline.

All that said, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had a confession in a recent interview that might surprise you, given the fact that we’ve heard nothing but the steady drumbeat of reminders from the doctor and experts like him to religiously adhere to mask-wearing.

Also Read:   New study reveals which type of homemade mask is the safest
Also Read:   Coronavirus Immunity.

According to Fauci, who’s also the director of the National Institute of Allergy. And Infectious Diseases, there’s at least one exception to the face mask guidance. It’s when you’re outdoors and only around people you live with. While also not seeing anyone else coming into your vicinity.

If you’re engaged in an activity under that framework, you can feel free to go mask-less, Fauci said during an August 13 conversation with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Fauci New Instruction

“When I see people out on a beach running with nobody around them — good for you!” Fauci said. “Do it! You don’t need to be locked down outside.” Fauci added, in the conversation you can watch above. That he wears a face mask around his chin as he talks with his wife. While they enjoy a daily walk together.

Also Read:   Revolutionary coronavirus blood test that works in just 20 minutes

“If you’re walking with your dog or your wife or husband or somebody that you’re in the house with anyway. And you’re not going to stay separated from them, then just do it,” he said. However, he adds, “I see someone coming, I go like that,” demonstrating the movement of pulling his mask back into place.

Fauci was making the point within the larger context of something the US is going to try to increasingly do during this in-between time before a vaccine materializes. We have to figure out how to go about normal life again, within the context of coronavirus safety measures. We can’t stay hiding under the bed for the next several months, in other words.

Also Read:   COVID-19 : These 4 States Are Improving
Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5 : We all have read about the experiences and stories of Detective

Coronavirus vaccine

People erroneously think that “either you’re going to lock yourself in a closet. Or you’re going to be out partying with no mask,” Fauci said, decrying. That kind of binary thinking. Which is why we’ve been hearing him say things like this. That you can go maskless in certain outdoor settings. In addition to addressing activities like voting — Americans should be able to safely do that in-person. As long as the proper precautions are followed, Fauci says.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

House Of Cards Season 7 : Is Some New Faces Joining The Show,And All New Update is Here.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
House Of Cards Season 7, American political drama show,' House Of Cards' has become loved around the globe than it has been criticized. First...
Read more

Fauci New COVID-19 Advice May Be Surprising.

Corona Sweety Singh -
Everyone by now should be familiar with important coronavirus tips like social-distancing and wearing a face mask.  White House health advisor Dr. Anthony...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Is It Happening?

TV Series Santosh Yadav -
The BBC television series Taboo is one of the series. The show was written by Steven Knight and is directed by Christopher Nyholm and...
Read more

The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Politician series Commissioned by Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, and Ryan Murphy. It can be a play internet tv series which was drollery and...
Read more

Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Check Here

Movies Nitesh kumar -
I am sure you have watched Aladdin once in your lifetime and are aware of its story. Now Disney is focusing on making movies...
Read more

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
House Of Cards Season 7, American drama series,' House Of Cards' has been more loved across the world than it is criticized. First aired...
Read more

Bosch Season 7 : Prime Videos? Release date ,Plot,Cast, And Click To Know More.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Bosch is authorities' net dramatization, which has viably broadcast its sixth season on April 16, 2020. What's more, the devotees could not be pandemic...
Read more

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!!!

Amazon Prime Prabhakaran -
Two seasons have been released by Starz community American Gods now within a continuous conflict using the gods as well as the new ones....
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
An American detective play produced Fabrik Leisure and by amazon, studios being one of many oldest shows launched within the yr 2014. Since that...
Read more

New coronavirus instances in South Korea

Corona Ritu Verma -
New coronavirus instances in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and governments fear
Also Read:   On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Out Yet !!!
infections are becoming out of control at the...
Read more
© World Top Trend