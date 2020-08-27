Fast & Furious 9 Was Postponed For A Year And Uplifting News For Fans!!

- Advertisement -

Fans are already disappointed as Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) was supposed to be released on May 20, 2020 but had been deferred for a year. The statement of Fast & Furious 9’s postponement was made by the lead star Vin Diesel on social media.

The outbreak of coronavirus worldwide is the main reason Fast & Furious 9 was postponed for a year. Theatres remain closed in Italy, South Korea, and China, where the virus has struck hardest. The theaters are nearly closed in the USA with the massive rising of coronavirus-affected patients every day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the worldwide entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all of the movie and tv projects have been postponed or halted for an extended time. Thus, the makers of Fast & Furious 9 have rightly chosen the release period in April 2021 to expect that the world health condition is sure to improve by that time.

Fast & Furious 9 will watch the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Lucas Black reprises his role as Sean Boswell while Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprise their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from Tokyo Drift, respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a background with Dom. Anna Sawai shows Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou happen to be throw in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious 9 will witness the next level of action and a new personality is making his way in the movie.

