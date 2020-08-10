Fast & Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Latest You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Fast & Furious 9 and fast is another rush around the block. The sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and the installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is up for release soon in the future. Are it the monitors, we would have hurried through the film’s particulars.

Fast & Furious 9 Release Date

Rumors state that Justin Lin will direct the film instead of Chris Morgan. It was initially fixated. The apparent reason was that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast & Furious 9 Plot

There is a shift in his family after the Furious episode, a 2017 release’s Fate, and the lives of Dom, aka Dominic Toretto. He’s the 9th installment. He happens to be a deadly assassin who works together with the traditional villain Cipher. We know his intentions toward Dominic. We will see Han returning, all dynamic from the deceased he was continually living. Something fresh and exciting for the fans to look forward to!

Fast & Furious 9 Cast

The official cast list for characters is out for Fast and Furious 9. The following will be the cast of the movie:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom’s wife

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Fast & Furious 9 Trailer