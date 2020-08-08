Fast & Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information About This Movie

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting nearly all industries across the world – from automobile production to sports episode and motorsports into the movie industry. It has been announced that Fast & Furious 9 won’t be released on its release date in May. The movie will not reach cinema halls until April 2021. “It has become evident that it will not be possible for all our fans across the world to find the movie this May,” an announcement said on Twitter.

The ninth installment in the franchise, Furious, Fast & 9 will star Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, and John Cena. The Hollywood film joins the list of many other people that were postponed for release, including No Time To Die, A Quite Place II and Peter Rabbit 2.

“While we know there’s disappointment in having to wait for a little while longer, this movement is made with everyone’s protection as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new episode”

Fast & Furious continues to be an incredibly popular series with a fan following with every release. What started about Americans street the franchise has spun to a more intricate plot.

The Movie is a much-awaited. The trailer had a much-celebrated release in Miami in The Road to F9 Concert with a performance by Charlie Puth, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Cardi B and Ozuna. The trailer release episode vent was attended by Meadow Walker, late Paul Walker’s daughter.

The decision to postpone the release of movies comes from fears across the world resulting in constraints on public gatherings in many nations.

Earlier on Thursday, there was A Quiet Place II postponed from the 20 March release date. Director John Krasinski wrote on Twitter: “One of the things I’m most proud of is that individuals have said our movie is one you need to see all together. As a result of ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the time to do that.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see that movie… I’m going to wait to release the movie till we CAN all see it together!”

