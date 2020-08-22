Home Entertainment Fast & Furious 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Fast & Furious 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) came close to its release in May 2020. Virtually everything was finalized and fans had been quite excited for it. But the global pandemic situation collapsed the entertainment industry with the monetary loss. Therefore, the release of this ninth movie of this franchise has been postponed for a year.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors such as Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

The impending film, Fast & Furious 9, sees other actors like Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a girl who shares a history with Dom. While Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy, anna Sawai portrays Elle. Additionally, Francis Ngannou, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Finn Cole have been cast in undisclosed functions.

Fast & Furious 9 is likely to see John Cena playing the part of a villain called Jakob Toretto. The plot revolves around illegal racing, extravagant automobiles, tons of the movie, and guns packed with actions. After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family has to confront Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with his old enemy Cipher, and that holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Fast & Furious 9 obtained the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. A sequel, intended to be the final installment in the primary saga, was set for release for April 2, 2021, when Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to that date, the movie is currently scheduled to be released at a later date.

