Fast & Furious 9 Here Is Everything You Know So Far

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came near its release from May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and lovers were quite excited about it. However, the Covid-19 global pandemic situation completely collapsed the entertainment industry with a loss. Thus, the ninth movie of the franchise’s release was postponed for a year.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

The impending movie titled Fast & Furious 9 with watch other actors like Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. While Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy, anna Sawai portrays Elle. Additionally, Vinnie Bennett Finn Cole, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou happen to be cast in undisclosed functions.

Fast & Furious 9 probably sees John Cena playing the role of a villain called Jakob Toretto. The storyline will revolve around racing, extravagant cars, lots of firearms and the movie will be packed with action. Following the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family has to confront Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who’s working with their old enemy Cipher, and that holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Fast & Furious 9 received the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. A sequel, meant to be the final installment in the primary saga, was set for release for April 2, 2021, but when Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to that date, the film is now scheduled to be released at a later date.

