Fast And Furious 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The much-awaited preview of the ninth installment in action franchise Fast and Furious was unveiled early Saturday during Super Bowl weekend after an hour-long music festival devoted to the film. Titled Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and contains former wrestling star and celebrity John Cena joining the franchise as Dominic Toretto (Vin)’s brother.

Hours after the trailer dropped on the internet, and productions shared India special posters. The posters were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. “All set for #Eid2020 release in #India… #Xclusiv posters + Trailer of #F9: #TheFastSaga… Will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu on 22 May 2020…#FastAndFurious #FastAndFurious9 trailer: https://youtu.be/n3ZGo3A5t6s,” he wrote. With the release date of Eid 2020, Vin is the place for a box office conflict with Salman Khan, who has his upcoming film Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, slated to release the same day. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi Bomb is also set to launch on Eid 2020.

Fast and Furious 9: The fast Saga features a cameo with Reggaeton feeling Ozuna, a girl with a connection to the past of Dom, and Grammy-winning celebrity Cardi B as franchise personality Leysa. The film stars returning Jordana Brewster cast members Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, together with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It is set Eid 2020, to hits theatres May 22.

Salman’s Radhe reunites him with Kick co-star Randeep Hooda, and Bharat co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff. The movie will also feature Tamil celebrity Bharath and will also have Jacqueline Fernandez in a special dance number. Singer Arjun Kanungo will make his acting debut with the movie which is the cooperation between Prabhudeva and Salman, who’s worked in movies like Desired and Dabangg 3 previously.

