Fast And Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More News

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came near its release from May 2020. Everything was finalized and lovers were excited. However, the entertainment industry was collapsed by the worldwide pandemic situation with a loss. Therefore, the release of the movie of the franchise was postponed for a year.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

The next film titled Fast & Furious 9 along with seeing other celebrities such as Bow Wow and Jason Tobin, reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Furthermore, Vinnie Bennett, Finn Cole, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in roles that were undisclosed.

Fast & Furious 9 is likely to see John Cena playing the part of a villain called Jakob Toretto. The storyline will revolve around illegal racing, extravagant automobiles, tons of guns and the movie will be packed with actions. After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family has to face Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with his old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Fast & Furious 9 obtained the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. A sequel, intended to be the last installment in the main saga, was set for release for April 2, 2021, when Fast & Furious 9 was postponed for that date, the film is now scheduled to be released at a later date.

Badshah Dhiraj
