Fantastic Beasts 3: Updated Casting Details and Expected Release Date

What can we expect from Season 3 of Fantastic Beasts? What are the recent updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of Fantastic Beasts 3.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally scheduled for a November 12, 2021 release date. However, it is uncertain if this season will be postponed due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. But like most Hollywood productions, filming for the film had been halted at the spring of 2020 because of a coronavirus outbreak. Shooting the movie in March 2020, a country plunged into a great catastrophe, with several scenes shot in Brazil. However, according to various reports, filming is very likely to continue in the UK in September 2020.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Plotline

Not much is known about Fantastic Beasts 3, but it’s J.K.. It’s indicated by. Rowling is going to be set from the 1930s and/or Rio de Janeiro, but it has not been officially explained. Otherwise, we are aware that the film will proceed in the events of the previous film, with the main antagonist Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, a black magician of great power. In the first movie, he was disguised as the head of safety at the Congress (MACUSA), Percival Graves (played by Colin Farrell), until he was discovered by Newt Sounder in the close of the film.

In the second movie, we get acquainted with a young version of Albus Dumbledore, and it’s shown that he made a magical blood treaty with Grindelwald long ago, preventing wizards from damaging each other. 1 possible narrative in the episode where Dumbledore is trying to ruin the treaty is that Jude Law will return to the movie as a young Albus.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Cast

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein:

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski:

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein:

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone:

Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange:

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander:

Claudia Kim as Nagini:

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama:

Kevin Guthrie as Abernathy:

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore:

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald