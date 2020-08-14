Home Top Stories FANS REACT: Let's Hear It for the Maids in Re:ZERO Season 2...
FANS REACT: Let's Hear It for the Maids in Re:ZERO Season 2 Episode 6

By- Naveen Yadav
The wait of these fans stopped being expected for Re: Zero Season 2, which initially set to premiere in April before being delayed on account of the COVID-19 crisis. Now we have a date to look forward to. Let’s know about it.

Re: Zero — Starting Life in One World is a Japanese Anime Series that is adapted. Shinichiro Otsuka clarified the narrative of this book.

The series premiered on TV Tokyo, TVA, TVO, and AT-X at Japan and Animax Aisa in English Network. The show made a debut on April 4, 2016, and it has released one season. Crunchyroll simulcast the Sequence.

The narrative centers around Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori who suddenly finds himself transported to another world on his way home from the shop.

Release Date of Re: Zero Season 2

Season 1 was a fantastic success of the series, that has opened the doors to Season 2. Fans loved the series, and season 2 is set to launch on July 8, 2020. It scheduled for April 2020, but it got delayed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic on the planet.

It also revealed that the developers plan to release the first half of Season 2 and the second half will make its debut beginning in January 2021.

The storyline of Season 2

The Everlasting Contract, which is the Arc 4 of this novel, will be covered in the next season. Volume 10 to 15 anticipated to include in the upcoming season’s episodes. Season 2 will instantly pick up where it left at the ending of year 1 of Re: Zero.

Fans expected for a long time for this anime. They may expect it to see in July if the anime isn’t postponed for a date. Nothing much specifics about the plotline is understood more.

