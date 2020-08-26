Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Plot, Release Date, Cast And You Need To Know Wait Is Over

- Advertisement -

The Family Man containing Manoj Bajpayee is very good to go to create its rally on Amazon Prime with another fascinating story. The season will leap profound into the characters’ tale.

It’s said that it will energizing and will have different turns keeping fans excited and anxious as ever all through the season. Another character will also be seen by the series played by well known south Indian entertainer Samantha Akkineni.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date:

The Family Man season 2 featuring Manoj Bajpai is going to be released in October 2020. In any situation, the date of the show to go is under wraps.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

Manoj Bajpayee in T.A.S.C. an analyst, as Srikant Tiwari.

Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife.

Samantha Akkineni (season two ) as TBA.

Sharib Hashmi Srikant’s colleague, as J.K. Talpade in T.A.S.C.

Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman Al Qatil.

Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One chief.

Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

These are some names that have been cast. Those shows are watched by the shows guys on Amazon video that is prime. It is an exciting series. You will all enjoy these show the shows running time is simply 40-50 minutes.

Family Man Season 2 Synopsis

This story was all about the middle-class man covertly working as an intelligence officer to the T.A.S.C. The branch of the investigation agency, the family man season 2 settings, was slow.

This show has won plenty of fans, lovers and throughout the world also. Series is becoming by day fans are demanding the family man season’s set two.