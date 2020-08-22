Home TV Series Amazon Prime Family Man season 2: All you want to know ! Release Date,...
Family Man season 2: All you want to know ! Release Date, Cast, Plot!

By- Akanksha
Plot

A perfect blend of direction, storytelling and acting makes Family Man an outstanding series, which created a benchmark in Indian web series standard.

A combination of comedy and thriller, Family Man is a story of a common man Srikant Tiwari who secretly works as an investigating agent in the fictional agency TASC.

TASC a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Srikant has important matters in hand to deal that too with maintaining a balance between work and family. In the race of catching terrorist, season 1 left viewers hanging.

Cast

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an analyst in TASC, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant’s colleague at TASC, Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman {AlQatil}, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One leader, Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

Season 2

With the end of season 1 fan are eagerly waiting for season 2. Though the shooting of season 2 was finished in late 2019 as confirmed by Actor Manoj Bajpayee in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, but editing and final touches were left, it will take a bit more time to stream online. We can accept the release in 2020.

Speculations are that we’ll be seeing the season 2 at the end of 2020. No official statement is made regarding the release date, so we only can assume.

Sources also say that that there will be season 3 but same it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers.

For more information, stay tuned and keep reading.

Also Read:   The Family Man Season 2: Fan can watch the Manoj Bajpayee starrer hit series! Latest update here!
