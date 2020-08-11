- Advertisement -

Facebook is also an animal trafficking market.

Countless people and groups with thousands of members are banned.

Facebook’s ease of use makes it easy for banned individuals to create new accounts and new classes.

Facebook has managed to link people from all over the globe.

As the planet’s biggest social network, that is obviously its goal,

but it has had any dire unintended consequences.

Recently, Facebook was forced to crack down on the sale

and trafficking of wild creatures on its platform

and it has shown a thriving market that so far

has mostly flown under the radar.

It’s against Facebook’s terms of support to sell animals using its services

but that has not stopped sellers from doing just that.

crackdown

The recent crackdown relies mostly on wildlife

acquired in Southeast Asia, where creatures like wild cats, primates;

and even predatory birds have found themselves prepared buyers.

Almost every one of the animals were living

, and many of the sales posts appeared in groups specializing in the trafficking of wild animals.

After being reported to Facebook

the company broken down on those illegal sellers and the groups they conceal in.

More than 500 articles and classes were deleted

in the platform between April and July.

Unfortunately, it’s incredibly easy for individuals

to set up private groups on Facebook.

Many of these identical illegal animal traders

likely put up shop on Facebook

again shortly when they were originally”caught”

“We are dedicated to working with law enforcement authorities

worldwide to help handle the illegal trade of wildlife,

” that a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

That may be accurate, however, the dimensions of Facebook

and its ease of use make it virtually impossible to kickstart

the illegal animal trade entirely.

Many of the bands which were eliminated from Facebook

later being flagged by the WWF had tens of thousands of members

It is highly unlikely that those individuals

are going to now simply quit and quit their illegal activity.

Facebook’

There’s one thing that’s very interesting about all of this,

and that’s Facebook’s love of artificial intelligence to resolve problems.

You would think that a company with the tools that Facebook

has come up with some sort of an algorithm

that would sniff out illegal animal traders quickly

, or stop their articles from being

seen by anyone in any way.

I’m sure building this kind of program is much more complicated

than I am making it out to be,

but it would surely appear to be an option

, at the very least.