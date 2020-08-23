- Advertisement -

Hubble has been snap extraordinary images of the cosmos despite now being in support for over three years.

extraordinary images of the cosmos

It’s got long, curved”arms” and a center that’s packed with activity.

- Advertisement -

A supermassive black hole is supposed to be hiding out there.

and that scientists believe is typical for many galaxies.

The galaxy named NGC 2442 is most certainly not run-of-the-mill.

and as Hubble reveals in a stunning new photograph , it’s a true weirdo.

The world is incredibly asymmetrical, looking just like a giant hook of sorts.

NASA clarifies

It’s this special shape that has led astronomers to nickname it the”Meathook galaxy” It’s also home to a recent supernova explosion, making it of special interest to scientists.

Supernovas occur every time a superstar of a certain mass dies.

In the case of NGC 2442, NASA believes that a binary pair of actors had been in charge of the explosion.

that one of the stars always sucked up substance from its fellow star.

“This galaxy was host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015.

known as SN 2015F, created with a white dwarf star,” NASA clarifies in a block pole.

“The white dwarf was part of a binary star system and siphoned mass from its companion, eventually becoming overly greedy and carrying on greater than it could handle.

supernova shone brightly

This unbalanced the star and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that finally resulted in an intensely violent supernova explosion.

The supernova shone brightly for quite a while and was readily visible from Earth through even a small telescope months afterwards.”

The supernova explosion eventually calmed a little.

but as we’ve learned with observations of additional supernova blasts.

they could tend to hang around for quite some time.

In terms of the galaxy itself, Hubble has managed to catch most of it in magnificent detail. We may see the brightly-lit center surrounded by star-forming areas and masses of gas and dust which show up as dark splotches lining its borders.

It does not look like a”normal” galaxy, but when it comes to structures like these in space,”normal” is always a moving target.

The Hubble Space Telescope was working for a whopping 30 decades today.

which is an accomplishment all on its own.

A couple of trips to upgrade and fix some problems has enabled the telescope to continue to be one of NASA’s most vital tools for observing the cosmos.