Extinct’ creature makes a comeback in not one, but two countries.

Scientists have spotted specimens of a remarkably rare species of elephant shrew for the first time in more than half a century.

The were about the”lost species” record, and no one knew if they had been extinct or not.

The tiny shrews will then be studied in detail for the first time ever.

When scientists can’t locate a species for a couple of decades, it is worrisome.

When they can not locate it for a decade, it’s even more troubling.

However, when a species disappears for over 50 decades, well, it is practically impossible to hold out hope of ever seeing it again.

That’s that species is the Somali sengi, a very small member of the elephant shrew household which has only be spotted after over half a century of being missing.

Since creature NPR accounts, the tiny shrew is (or has been ) a part of the lost species record.

The animals on the list are either extinct or are few in number that it’s unbelievably hard to find even one of these.

Miraculously, these little shrew species are really still kicking.

The shrew created a comeback in two regions, according to scientists.

It had been recently located not only in its own native Somalia, but also in the neighboring country of Djibouti.

The last time you had been officially spotted was back in 1968

, so to have the shrew pop up in two new areas is one hell of a way to make a reappearance, and scientists couldn’t be more happy.

“It’s a teeny, tiny relative of an aardvark and an elephant that’s the size of a mouse,” Steven Heritage, a researcher in Duke University that has been on the lookout for the monster, told NPR.

“We know now that it is for sure a rock-dwelling Sengi. We all know that it has foot-drumming behavior as among its communication behaviors.

So we’ve got some fundamental knowledge today.”

The very small animal is obviously quite good at hiding

, but aside from how it’s been around for centuries, researchers don’t understand a lot about it.

Now the species has been spotted in at least a couple of places, scientists might have the ability to get a better grip

on how it resides and, maybe more importantly, how it’s managed to stay hidden for so long.

Assessing the health of a species population as it has not been seen in over half a century is difficult.

The critters are obviously very good at keeping a low profile, and even if locals knew the animal was still around, scientists have had a heck of a time proving it.

From today on, additional research into the small shrew, its customs, diet, and other crucial information will be gathered.

When the species is indeed in dire need of protection, conservationists Will Certainly jump at the Opportunity to help boost their