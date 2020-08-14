Home In News Experts Are Forecasting A Worrisome Increase In The Number Of Coronavirus Cases
Experts Are Forecasting A Worrisome Increase In The Number Of Coronavirus Cases

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Experts are forecasting a worrisome increase in the number of coronavirus cases in half a dozen Midwest states.

Experts

The list includes places like Illinois, where Chicago was a coronavirus hotspot comparatively early during the pandemic.

This information about a predicted surge in coronavirus cases comes in the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

At a tweet on Wednesday, Harvard Global Health Institute director Dr. Ashish Jha slammed what’s been

the current status quo within the Trump government when it comes to addressing

the increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in states around the Usa.

He was speaking to the piecemeal, every-man-for-himself approach to letting countries handle the COVID-19 pandemic how they see fit —

together with some states acting more aggressively than others —

which has served to ensure that this once-in-a-century health crisis lingers a whole lot longer than it needed to.

White House strategy has always been to let nations go it alone,” Jha tweeted

“But we live in a single country with national supply chains. And bad policies in one state end up harming all Americans.”

In a worldwide pandemic, Jha reasoned,”it turns out that using an effective federal government is useful.

” Indeed, officials such as him have resigned themselves lately to the assumption that

the coronavirus pandemic will slip around to different pockets of the US as time continues.

As localized reactions get more aggressive, in different words, we will observe the virus change around to some other target of opportunity elsewhere in the US.

New study by the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has identified a number of those new segments of the country which are seeing.

Based on the latest modeling from PolicyLab,

it would appear that several Midwest states are going to see unfortunate spikes in coronavirus instances throughout August.

“The following area of enormous concern from the Midwest and Upper Midwest,” PolicyLab clarifies here.

“It is clear now that from Indiana, through Ohio and to Kentucky

and Missouri, as well as northward into Illinois and Michigan, there’s a considerably increased risk during the area.” Moreover, the organization continues.

A pattern is emerging such that at certain areas of the country that seem to be getting better,

the risk is more elevated in the bigger cities and their various counties.

The six states PolicyLab says could be the next coronavirus hotspots in the United States include

Let’s look at just one of these states, Illinois (which encircles Chicago,

a city that was hit hard early throughout the pandemic), to get a sense of what is happening here.

Last week, Illinois reported 2,050 new coronavirus instances on a single day —

on August 8, that was the greatest single-day complete since May 24.

That led Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to hold a weekend press conference and announce a raft of new emergency measures,

such as a rule which would”allow local health departments and law enforcement agencies to apply mask

and capacity mandates for companies that have been reluctant to do so by themselves.”

Indiana, incidentally, can be on this record partially due to its adjacency to Chicago.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci lately said to ABC News that Indiana is a state Experts

that’s”starting to show that quite subtle growth in percent borders among the total examined”

Akanksha Ranjan

Experts Are Forecasting A Worrisome Increase In The Number Of Coronavirus Cases

