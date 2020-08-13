Home In News Exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban-U.S Administration
Exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban-U.S Administration

By- Ritu Verma
In a move that may help Indian IT professionals and people working in the medical industry,

the Donald Trump Administration has declared particular exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban

for all those ongoing employment with the identical employer.

The exemptions to the June 22 Presidential Proclamation 10052, generally known as the ‘H-1B or L-1 Travel Ban,’

also contains the household members of their H-1B, L-1, along with particular sorts of J1 visas.

President Donald Trump, in his June proclamation, prohibited the entry to the US of employees in many key

non-immigrant visa classes, for example, H-1B, asserting they eat into American occupations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies rely on it to employ thousands of workers every year from countries such as India and China.

The State Department issued the revised travel advisory on Wednesday reported that

the exemptions were granted under the federal interest group.

In its advisory, the State Department explain that H-1B and L-1 visas are now able to be issued for workers trying

to resume continuing job in the USA at precisely the exact same position

with the equivalent company and visa classification.

Forcing companies to substitute present workers might cause financial hardship,” it stated.

All people on H-1B visas functioning in the medical industry, notably those associated with this COVID-19 pandemic,

or run continuing medical research in a place with a significant public

health benefit (by way of instance, cancer or infectious disease study ) can also be exempted from the July 22 travel ban.

Further new variables are put forth additionally allowing H-1B visas to be issued

if at least 2 of those five signs are satisfied, ” the State Department explains.



