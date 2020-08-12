Everything You Want To Know About Fast And Furious 9

- Advertisement -

Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious 9‘s teaser is out. The actor, who plays the part of Dominic Toretto from the franchise, will be seen as a family man from the new film.

The teaser opens with Dominic with his son and wife. He can be observed vowing to safeguard his son Brian from dangers. Michelle Rodrigues also looks in the teaser as she gifts a cross locket to protect Brian out of”what is coming”. She says that Brian’s dad had given her the locket.

Watch Fast And Furious 9 trailer here:



Contrary to the picture of Fast And Furious movies, the teaser does not show any activity happening. One can expect a great deal of the film’s upcoming trailer or action within the teaser.

Together with the teaser, the makers shared with the poster of Fast And Furious 9 featuring Vin Diesel. They also disclosed the trailer’s release date. The first trailer of the movie will hit on the internet on Friday (January 31).

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter manage of this movie wrote, “He’s lived his life a quarter-mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is the Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET.”

He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

Fast And Furious 9 will feature Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Justin Lin. The film is directed by Justin Lin.

Fast And Furious does not star Dwayne Johnson, that was seen in this franchise’s past five films. However, the actor has his film, Shaw Hobbs &, that is a spin-off of Furious And Fast.