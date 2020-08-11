Everything You Need To Know Umbrella Academy Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Even though his passing was the inciting event that kicked off the entire series, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) has turned into a major player throughout the two seasons of The Umbrella Academy. Thanks to their jump back through time to the 1960s, the Hargreeves siblings were able to fulfil a lot younger version of the future daddy during season 2–and true to form, Sir Reg treated them using a mix of suspicion and total disdain. And judging from the twisty closing moments of the season, the Hargreeves kids meeting their upcoming dad may have produced a time paradox that puts their actual existence in jeopardy, since Hargreeves was so disappointed with his future children that he set out to do a much better job, thereby producing a completely different family termed the Sparrow Academy.

But let us stick for a second with Hargreeves, because audiences were treated in this season’s penultimate episode to a major reveal about his identity. Though he was a mysterious figure during season 1, lovers of the Umbrella Academy graphic novel series have understood Hargreeves’s deal from the jump, due to the page the truth is revealed instantly. For us, it took nineteen episodes on-screen to discover it. Spoilers follow.

In the comics, Hargreeves is shown to be an alien nearly instantly, which explains his obsession with space–remember when he sent his favourite kid, Luther (Tom Hopper), to the moon to some mysterious and poorly-explained mission that left him deeply psychologically damaged by loneliness? Very good times.

Early in season two, Diego (David Castañeda) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) discover that Hargreeves is functioning with a dark cabal named The Majestic 12, who are apparently plotting to have President Kennedy assassinated. Despite Diego efforts to intervene, Kennedy was murdered on November 22, 1963–but Hargreeves’s participation turns out to be complicated. He’s furious because he was given assurances that Kennedy wouldn’t be harmed when he goes to meet with the Majestic-12. However, the group’s leader shrugs off his concerns, pointing out that Kennedy had to be murdered because he had”pissed off too many people.” (In real life, among those many conspiracy theories about JFK’s death was that he had been murdered because he was getting too close to the truth about alien life on Earth.)

This is where things become interesting. Majestic-12’s head honcho says that nothing has changed concerning the bargain Hargreeves made out of his or her company. “The rocket technologies you supplied us with will enable us to beat the Russians to the moon,” he says, “and once we do arrive, five or even six years from now, your pursuits about the dark side of the moon will not be impacted.” Hmmm. When Hargreeves says he will stop sharing his technologies, the leader threatens to”inform the world who he actually is.”

And what is this, exactly? We still don’t know for sure, but what we do know is that Hargreeves responds to the threat by unzipping the back of his head and peeling off. Off-camera in his true form, he massacres the entire room full of Majestic-12 representatives, and although we do not see any of what is occurring, the closed captions with this scene include the sound impact”Flesh tearing,” so.

Now, it’s technically still possible that the show could deviate from the comics and have Hargreeves prove to be some additional type of non-human creature. (What if he is a werewolf, so his fascination with the moon?) But given the graphic novels’ founder, Gerard Way, is engaged with the show, it’s fairly likely that Sir Reg is an alien.

Another popular fan theory about Hargreeves that circulated following season 1 is that he is really an adult version of Number Five. Season 2 not just conclusively disproves this mind-bending concept but references it in a sly manner by introducing an actual older variant of Number Five, who is most definitely not Sir Reginald and spends all his time onscreen with his younger self.

So we (pretty much) understand what Hargreeves’s whole deal is, what does that mean to future seasons of The Umbrella Academy? What are his”interests on the dark side of the moon,” and did he succeed in attaining whatever his goals there were? Will the production of the Sparrow Academy give him the chance to push on his outside distance schedule further than that he was able to the first time? With all these questions, it’s gonna be a hiatus.