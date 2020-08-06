Home Entertainment Everything You Need To Know About PlayStation 5
EntertainmentGaming

Everything You Need To Know About PlayStation 5

By- Anoj Kumar
In an interview with The Project, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell stated that he would choose the Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5.

“I don’t have a stake in that race,” Newell says of the upcoming next-gen console war. “Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, however of the 2 I would definitely go with an Xbox.”

When asked by the show’s host why Newell would choose the Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5, Newell merely said: “Because it’s better!” Sadly, he didn’t offer rather more of an explanation beyond that declaration.

That being said, we will most likely guess some of the explanation of why Newell prefers the Xbox Series X. The primary nearly actually has something to do with Microsoft’s nearer relationship with PC gaming. Whereas Sony has indicated that they’re lastly prepared to start out wanting into porting more games to PC, Microsoft’s roots are in PC gaming and so they proceed to make sure that most of their major upcoming video games can be found by way of that platform.

Everything You Need To Know About PlayStation 5

