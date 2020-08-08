Everything You Know So Far About Spider-Man 3

- Advertisement -

It appears Marvel Studios is returning to work after nearly five months of production shutdowns. A fresh report from Murphy’s Multiverse suggests crews for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye have descended upon Atlanta to start preparations for the recurrence of production in the coming weeks. Furthermore, Sony is rumoured to have established its production offices for Spider-Man 3 as the characteristic intends to release later this year.

Since Multiverse scooper, the Charles Murphy States, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki are hoping to begin filming Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios in the forthcoming weeks, or early September at the latest. On the other hand, the Hawkeye team expects to get sets assembled and finish other pre-production work before it begins filming in October.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to start principal photography in September, or if franchise lead Tom Holland gets done filming Uncharted, also for Disney.

Notably absent is WandaVision, a Disney+ that filmed a good chunk of it has photography on sound stages in Los Angeles. It is uncertain when exactly that series will begin to roll cameras with Hollywood remaining as numbers surge in southern California on lockdown.

After the productions started to shut down before this year, Winter Soldier celebrity Sebastian Stan confirmed the production had a couple more weeks left to film. They were filming in Prague though it seems unlikely it’ll go back there anytime soon. In precisely the same interview, the Marvel star also compared the show’s tone to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt just like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. Everything I loved about it was that, tonally, it had been very much in precisely the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of the favourite adventures that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a feeling, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. It’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with a deep focus on character. These characters are receiving much mileage for all of us to research them. We can set them in situations that we’ve never been able to set them in before since, at this point, you have six hours as opposed to 2.”

The next Marvel property with a confirmed release date is Black Widow on November 6th.

