Everything You Know So Far About No Time To Die James Bond Movie

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Call-sheets from the Italy shoot of the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, have been put up for sale on eBay, according to Bond Enthusiast website MI6 HQ. The call-sheets reveal details about the movie, which has been pushed from April.

The leaks show information about personalities, including the 00 agents of Lashana Lynch Billy Magnussen’s CIA representative, Safin, and the villain. However, the surprises possibly arrive in some of the final scenes of the movie. The scenes’ placement in the story can be recognized from the numbers. MI6 HQ says that while Spectre’s closing scene has been numbered 203, No Time to Die leaks affirm that scenes numbered in 250s and the 240s exist. This corroborates that at forty-three minutes and two weeks, the movie is the greatest Bond movie to star Daniel Craig.

No Time to Die will have an epilogue, but it won’t feature Craig’s Bond. Instead, an old girl named Mathilde is mentioned in many scenes. Scene 235 is branded: “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with an island in the background.” Scene 253 reads: “Madeleine is going to inform Mathilde a story, they drive right into a tunnel.”

Mathilde could be a clone of Dr Madeleine Swann, performed with Lea Seydoux, made by the protagonist Safin.

The movie trailers have suggested that Safin and Madeleine are linked and reports have been suggested from drowning in a lake for a child, giving rise that Safin saves a young Madeleine. No Time to Die is set five years after Spectre’s events, according to celebrity Naomie Harris, which may imply that Bond and Madeleine have a daughter.

The scenes with Madeleine and Mathilde were shot in September 2019 in Italy. On an island, the escapes suggest Safin’s lair.

Badshah Dhiraj
