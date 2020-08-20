Everything You Know So Far About Kung Fu Panda 4

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement but that can’t fans’ fervour from predicting what they can see following. The fourth sequel is one of those highly expected films fans have been waiting for four decades.

Many fans think that Kung Fu Panda 4 might not be worked upon as there’s not been any official constructive discussion on it for quite a long time. We should not be encouraged by such rumours since there are a few updates that demonstrate that the movie will hit the big screens in future.

- Advertisement -

You’ll be surprised after understanding what co-director, Jennifer Yuh stated on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she had been in August 2018 regarding the building of Kung Fu Panda 4, she responded that she wasn’t conscious as always saw the series as a trilogy, but”she is always open for its fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po”.

Even though Jennifer Yuh did not release her statement officially, nevertheless many lovers have turned optimists thinking that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the pipeline. From her announcement, it is also cleared that not just the fourth film, even there may be other films like Kung Fu Panda 6 and 5.

Another fantastic news for fans is the Chief Executive Officer of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg said the series might see three more sequels following Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it into a six-film series. Therefore, fans should rejoice as Kung Fu Panda 4 will soon be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

The imminent Kung Fu Panda 4 will see coming of actors such as Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Mantis, Shifu and Shan. The fourth film is going to have more insights into Po Ping’s relationships and family. It is natural to view Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

The production for Kung Fu Panda 4 has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Coronavirus shattered the entire worldwide entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the film and tv projects postponed or had been halted for an indefinite time. We will need to wait for additional time since the planet is badly combatting against the virus.

