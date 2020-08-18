Home Top Stories Everything We Know About Rick & Morty: Clone Rumble
The animated sitcom show Rick and Morty just wrapped its fourth season. Now, the’s fans are eager to learn more about the season’s story. According to sources, year 5 will be entertaining. That is because the makers have a lot of items planned for this season.

When will Rick & Morty Season 5 release?

As per accounts, Rick & Morty season, 5 is expected to release from the autumn of 2021. But, we don’t have any confirmation concerning the launch date of this show, for today. We’ll update you.

Who are the Cast members for Season 5?

The cast members of this season will be

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez

Justin Roiland as Morty Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Tom Kenny as Squanchy

Dan Harmon as Birdperson

Maurice LaMarche as Abradolph Lincler

Johnson as Mr. Goldenfold

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

Justin Roiland as Mr. Poopybutthole

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Cassie Steele as Tammy

A still from Rick and Morty

What will be the storyline for Rick and Morty Season 5?

According to sources, Adult Swim bought Rick & Morty to get an extra 70 episodes. This usually means that the series will 10 seasons. As they will get a lot of content to 24, the lovers are thrilled.

Season 4 has been exciting for the fans. The finale of the season came with a revelation concerning the cloning of Beth. This became a big twist in the narrative. One is on her adventure and of the clones is on the market. The fans are willing to find out what Season 5 has to offer, after viewing this.

According to sources, Season 5 will continue the story. In the beginning, the story will revolve around the present position of Beth for a while, and then it will go on with all the much-hyped’Evil Morty’ information. This year of Morty & Rick is also anticipated to have ten episodes.

