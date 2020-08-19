Home Entertainment Everybody ought to have a high-quality UV sanitizing wand in the age...
Entertainment

Everybody ought to have a high-quality UV sanitizing wand in the age of the novel coronavirus

By- Nitu Jha
Everybody ought to have a high-quality UV sanitizing wand in the age of the novel  coronavirus — but sadly, many of the choices on Amazon have inflated costs and questionable quality.

novel coronavirus

The Germ Reaper is significantly better than the inexpensive UV sanitizing wands on Amazon,

and yet it actually still costs less than most rival products since it’s not price-gouged.

 

Everybody knows you need to have a face mask and decent hand sanitizer with you at all times whenever you go out.

 

 

It’s the only real way to safeguard yourself and others around you from the novel coronavirus.

 The CDC says so, the WHO states so, doctors say therefore, and specialists all over the world agree.

It really couldn’t be any more explicit:”Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when others around.”

You can snag Amazon’s best-selling face masks for $0.60 every right now,

and also for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people that you should definitely pick up Powecom KN95 face masks which have been analyzed by NIOSH and approved by the FDA.

Purell hand sanitizer is really accessible at pretty reasonable prices, especially in the event that you get a 12-pack of large Purell bottles.

In other words, you really have no excuse to be without either. Of course, there are a couple different tools you need to be really secure,

and we just found a great deal on one that you may not even know about. That’s why using a UV sanitizer wand is this a great idea.

Nonetheless, the problem is vendors are taking advantage of the pandemic and charging over $100 for models which are horrible quality.

Lucky for you,

we found a great option on Amazon that is in stock today and is significantly superior than other options out there when it comes to quality.

It’s call The Germ Reaper Ultra Violet Sanitizing Wand,

and it’s a well-known version compare to all the no-name devices on Amazon.

This want is compact, portable,

and you never have to be worry about recharging it because it runs on batteries.

You can supposedly use it on any surface you want,

and within only a few minutes, that surface ought to be sanitized.

That means it’s excellent for cleaning your face masks once you use them,

and for cleansing different things you touch a lot like smartphones.

Just please be smart and don’t use it on your skin or onto anyone else,

and definitely keep it away from the face and eyes.

Finally, if you’d rather have a box,

then you can place things in to sanitize them definitely have a look at the Coral UV 3 in 1 UV Sterilizer Box,

with a slight discount at the moment at Amazon.

Nitu Jha

