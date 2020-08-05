Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden is yet another popular addition in the ever-blooming world of anime. The series captivated the viewers owing to its narrative and premiered in 2018. The very first season left the fans of the anime asking for longer. Here is everything we know about the future of the series:

About Violet Evergreen:

Violet Evergarden relies on the manga series of the same name. The manga was composed by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The series created by Kyoto Animation aired in Japan from January to 5th April 2018. Through Netflix, Violet Evergreen was released globally in the same year.

What is the storyline of Violet Evergreen?

Violet Evergarden takes place in an era of Auto Memory Dolls employed by Dr. Orland to help his visually impaired wife to write her books. A soldier called Violet Evergarden loses her palms and is given arms. As Violet struggles to fit in the way of society, she’s a ghost-writer in hopes of understanding her major, Gilbert’s very last words.

Will there be another season of Violet Evergreen?

After the show ended in April 2018, two weeks afterward, Kyoto animation released an original video animation (a single incident ). It was announced that a movie depending on the anime is being looked forward to by the creators. This film released in yet another anime film and 2019 based Violet Evergreen is scheduled to broadcast in September 2020.

Even though multiple online tools are currently claiming the series is coming for another season, there’s been no official statement from Kyoto animation as of yet. With the launch of two movies, the chance of another season is slim. But that shouldn’t stop us from hoping for the best!