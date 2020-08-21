Evergarden season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

Fans of anime all around the globe know about the renowned series Violet Evergarden Season two. The series took everybody by storm with its genius, attaining a cult status since its launch.

Is the series returning to get another season? This is the question that’s currently keeping fans excited.

About Violet Evergarden Season 2

- Advertisement -

A lot of sources are asserting that the series will return for another season. But no announcement has been made in the favour of these rumors.

One may hope that the makers of the series will think about coming up with a season because the very first one has been such a well rounded and favorite one.

The Series So Far:

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is a Japanese lighting novel series written by Kana Akatsuki and exemplified by Akiko Takase. The first season of the anime series generated a lot of records and instantly won the hearts of lovers.

It won the novel category of the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award in 2014, the first-ever job to win a prize in the 3 categories being the scenario, book, and manga.

Kyoto Animation released the light book under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint, on December 25, 2015. A tv series adaptation from Kyoto Animation aired between January and April 2018. The series was awarded Best Animation at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

An original video animation episode was released in July 2018, and a spin-off film premiered in September 2019 in Japan.

Another film was scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2020, but it was delayed to September 18, 2020, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers are excitedly waiting for this particular film. However, they also want another season of this series.

But with two films made, one published along with the one about to be released the probability of Violet Evergarden is quite slender.