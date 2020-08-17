Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Fans of anime all around the globe know about the series Violet Evergarden Season 2. The series took everyone by storm with its genius, attaining a cult status since its launch.

Is your series returning for another season? This is the question that’s keeping fans excited.

About Violet Evergarden Season 2

Numerous resources are asserting that the series will return for another season. However, no statement has been made in the favour of these rumors.

An individual may only hope that the series’ makers will consider coming up with another season since the very first one was such a popular and well-made one.

The Series So Far:

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is a Japanese lighting book series written by Kana Akatsuki and exemplified by Akiko Takase. The first season of the series created a lot of records and won the hearts of anime lovers.

It won the publication category of the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award in 2014, the work that was first-ever to win a grand prize the 3 categories being scenario book, and manga.

The light novel was published by Kyoto Animation under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint, on December 25, 2015. A 13-episode anime television series adaptation by Kyoto Animation aired between January and April 2018. The show was awarded Best Animation at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

An original video animation episode premiered in July 2018, and a movie premiered in September 2019 in Japan.

Another anime film was scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2020, but it was delayed to September 18, 2020.

Viewers are excitedly waiting for this film. However, they also want another season of this series.

However, with two films made, one published and the one going to be published soon, the probability of Violet Evergarden is quite slender.