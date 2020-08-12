Home Top Stories Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates !!!
Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Since the release of Violet Evergarden Season 1 in April 2018, lovers have been waiting for Season 2’s release. It is presently among the most anticipated lighting novel series, as a result of Season 1 success.

Unfortunately, Violet Evergarden Season 2 isn’t renewed yet. As the world’s health condition isn’t good at 18, fans will need to await its renewal. China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic affected the entertainment industry with a monetary loss. Almost all the television and film projects were postponed or paused for an indefinite time.

A rumor earlier swirled up that Violet Evergarden Season 2 has been revived without any official announcement. The reason is that the writer, Kyoto Animation has recently announced that they are currently working on something new. With this statement, Violet Evergarden aficionados have begun assuming they are working on the second season.

In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award’s novel group, the earliest ever operate to win a grand prize in each of the 3 categories (book, scenario, and manga). That is another reason.

The official plot or synopsis for Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But the avid audiences are anticipating the unanswered questions of the previous season to be solved. Major Gilbert was executed. Whether he will reappear in Season 2 is the major question on everybody’s mind. Many expect that his character will be observable through flashbacks.

Fans have fantastic news during this time when the world is combatting against the deadly virus. The anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Film will debut this year. Yes, you’ve read it right. The film will premiere on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the latest updates on the Western book series, manga and anime series.

