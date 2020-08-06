Home TV Series Netflix Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!
Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Violet Evergarden is still another addition from the ever-blooming world of anime. The series captivated the viewers owing to its distinctive narrative and first released in 2018. The very first season left the fans of this anime. Here is what we know about the show’s future:

About Violet Evergreen:

Violet Evergarden is based on the manga series of the same name. The manga illustrated by Akiko Takase and was written by Kana Akatsuki. April 2018, the anime series aired in Japan from January to the 5th. In the same year, Violet Evergreen was released globally through Netflix.

What is the storyline of Violet Evergreen?

Violet Evergarden takes place in an era of Auto Memory Dolls employed by Dr. Orland to assist his visually impaired wife to write her novels. A soldier called Violet Evergarden loses her hands in a war and is given prosthetic arms. As Violet struggles to fit in society’s method, she’s a ghost-writer in hopes of knowing her important, Gilbert’s words.

Will there be another season of Violet Evergreen?

After the show ended in April 2018, two months later, Kyoto animation released an original video animation (an individual incident ). It was then announced that a film depending on the anime is being looked forward to by the creators. This spin-off movie released in yet another anime movie and 2019 according to Violet Evergreen is scheduled to air in September 2020.

There has not been any official statement from Kyoto animation as of yet Though multiple tools are asserting the series is returning for another season. With the release of two movies, the chance of another season is rather slim. But that should not stop us!

