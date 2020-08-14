Home Top Stories Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!
Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Fans of anime know about the series Violet Evergarden Season 2. The series took everyone by storm with its brilliance, achieving a cult status since its release.

Is your series returning to get another season? This is the matter that’s currently keeping lovers excited.

Sources are asserting that the series will return for a second season. But no announcement has been created in the favour of such rumors.

An individual may hope that the makers of the series will think about coming up with a second season because the first one was such a well rounded and favorite one.

The Series So Far:

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is a Japanese light book series written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The first season of the anime series won the hearts of anime fans and generated documents.

It won the publication category of the grand prize at the Kyoto Animation Award in 2014, the work to win a prize in the 3 categories being scenario novel, and manga.

The light book was published by Kyoto Animation under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint, on December 25, 2015. A television series adaptation by Kyoto Animation aired between January and April 2018. The series was awarded Best Animation at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

An original animation episode premiered in July 2018, and a spin-off film premiered in September 2019 in Japan.

Another movie was initially scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2020, but it was delayed because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to September 18, 2020.

Viewers are excitedly waiting for this movie. However, they also want another season of the anime show.

However, one published along with the one about to be published the probability of Violet Evergarden is slender.

