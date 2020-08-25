Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2 Release Date: When Will Season 2 Air? Who Will...
Euphoria Season 2 Release Date: When Will Season 2 Air? Who Will Return Cast For Season 2?

By- Vikash Kumar
There has been no word in HBO on when we can expect the show’s next season.

The pilot hit US screens on June 16, 2019, and also the first season release in the UK on August 6 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Though filming for the next season was about to get under way, All This Nasty Business has since stopped production. There is no information yet as to how long the delay will be.

And we’ve had any advice about how the production team are tackling the present situation, from among the show’s stars, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard (through ET).

“[The producers are] taking everything very seriously. They don’t wish to set their team or their throw or anyone involved with harm,” she clarifies. “So they just want to be sure they’re staying safe and healthy. And waiting for it all calm down.”

“I think everyone is expecting that [production] is going to return this summer, but they also don’t want to rush anything just in case,” she adds. “It isn’t secure so that I do not think they wanna get too much hope in our heads and then have to push it longer. So we’re kind of just waiting and visiting right now.”

Where will Euphoria season two be shown in the UK?

The facts have yet to be confirmed but expect it to be the same as season one, i.e., on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

It sure looks like it. Following Euphoria’s renewal has been declared, the actor and musician tweeted: “Literally just got the telephone. Can not say thank you for the service we’ve seen, wow…” Her reaction probably wouldn’t be so enthusiastic if she was told that she wouldn’t be involved in season two.

There is the question of how her personality Rue would feature from another batch of episodes, though. The season one finalé of Euphoria was certainly ambiguous and left plenty of viewers with the impression that she’d overdosed and died. However, founder Sam Levinson has confirmed she is very much still alive and”has a big journey before her.”

Who else will return for season two?

Again, there’s no official confirmation of precisely who will return besides Zendaya, it appears likely that most, if not all, of the main characters will be within season two. We will definitely be seeing more of Fezco, with Levinson telling The Hollywood Reporter: “His story didn’t belong in the year, it goes in season two.”

“Moving into season two know who all of these characters are, so the possibilities of it turned into fairly arousing from a writing and film making standpoint,” the show’s creator added, dropping another hint that we will see the first season characters opened up even more.

The season The Seven Deadly Sins was aired...
