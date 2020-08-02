Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Major Updates

- Advertisement -

HBO play Euphoria was not able to return for the season after the season’s success. The series is an American version of a series of the same name. Created by Sam Levinson, the series gained popularity among the audience due to cast led by Zendaya. And fans are excited for the run of this show and here are the facts on it.

Euphoria Season 2: When will it arrive?

There’s not been any advice from HBO on this show’s release. The first season came in August 2019. Even though the filming for the series has started, it was halted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Who May Be In Euphoria Season 2?

The cast of this second season is seen to be back with the cast which includes Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Barbie Ferriera as Kat Hernandez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis, Sydney Sweeny as Cassie Howard, Eric Dane as Cal JacobsJacobs and Storm Reid as Gia Benette.

And at season two, she is returning Zendaya directing the personality as Rue, of course. She had shared Twitter, saying that hearing the news of this season’s renewal humbled her. So, that’s it for today. We”ll get you informed till we get further upgrades.

Euphoria Season 2: What will be the Plot?

As the season finished, there haven’t been any details on the show. Fans are eager to understand whether Rue will return in the show or died in season one finale. But it was verified that she had been alive.

The series is based on a group of teens who deals with identity love and much more. Plus, it became the crowd’s favorite in no time.