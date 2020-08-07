Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Ploy And Here Is Everything We Do Understand?

- Advertisement -

Who is desperate for information about Euphoria season 2? Less than a month later premiering on HBO back in 2019, the gritty teen drama that sparked a resurgence of glitter eyeshadow was renewed for a second season.

“Euphoria founder Sam Levinson has assembled an incredible world with an incredible cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” HBO’s EVP of programming, Francesca Orsi, said in July 2019. “We’re so thankful that he chose HBO as the house for this revolutionary series. We look forward to after these intricate personalities as their journeys continue through the challenging world they occupy.”

Now, a full season after, not too much is known about the next season–notably amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, here is everything we do understand:

Release Date Of Euphoria Season 2

As yet, HBO has not announced when the season of the show will be out. However, its renewal status is supported. Fans are expecting that cast and team members will get to work as soon as the current situation brought on by the international pandemic enhances.

What Euphoria Is About

Euphoria is a teen coming-of-age series. It is a refreshing take as sexuality, gender, identity, high-school life. Of course, the series became a favored with all the teenagers. However, it has also stirred up some controversies for exactly the same. Some critics are of the belief that the nudity and drug abuse in the show is excessive. But others find it raw and realistic at the presentation.

The Series So Far

Sam Levinson made the show, and it is loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Euphoric premiered on HBO. In July 2019, the series had been renewed by HBO for a second season. The series won a few awards and several nominations. The performances in it were especially praised. Zendaya set up one of her finest performances so far in this series. The first season consisted of 8 episodes. The next season will probably have 8 episodes as per the reports.

The Cast Of Euphoria Season 2

• Zendaya as Rue Bennett

• Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

• Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill

• Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

• Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

• Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez