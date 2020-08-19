Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s Going To Happen Next?

- Advertisement -

For all the fans of the show, Euphoria, we’re back with a number of the updates due to the show, Euphoria.

As during 2019, HBO captivated a large number of viewers by installing several hit shows on its platform and astounding viewers.

Euphoria Season 2: Updates About Renewal And Release Date

Sadly, the series, Euphoria season 2, is not yet confirmed for its arrival.

According to the sources, even though the show was revived very before during the launch of magnificent season 1, but still there isn’t any news about its release.

Among the main reasons that may be figured out for the delay in series, Euphoria Season two may be the epidemic of this coronavirus pandemic, because of which many displays launching dates are postponed until the new dates are not declared.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Every character returning for the sequel

Zendaya will probably be narrating the story in the year and the main role. We can expect the yield of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. affirmed his entrance in Euphoria Season-2 during a recent appearance on Complex’s Watch Less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s Going To Happen Next?

We do not have much information concerning the season two-story. Season two will take the previous storyline ahead. Relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy, were involved in the very first season, but their story isn’t over yet.

Next season will focus on the new issues coming in their own lives.