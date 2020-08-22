Home TV Series HBO Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!
TV SeriesHBOTop Stories

Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Rue and Jules’ ballad may include another verse.

Euphoria star Zendaya recently suggested that HBO’s dark high school drama could release a bonus episode of a kind before Season 2.

“We might wind up doing, for example, a tiny bridge episode,” the actress told The Politician’s Ben Platt, who served as guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. “I don’t understand how to explain it, but an episode that we can do with a limited number of people in a safer environment which may, I don’t know, give folks something”

A rep for HBO says there is no news concerning an episode to report at the moment.

Euphoria’s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019. The series was revived to get a sophomore run roughly a month earlier, with HBO’s executive vice-president of programming Francesca Orsi saying through an announcement, “We look forward to after these intricate personalities as their journeys continue throughout the challenging world they occupy.”

Zendaya, who was nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Emmy for her work in Season 1, didn’t offer many details about the interim episode. She did speak about how the spread had some apparel fittings and of this coronavirus reads but hadn’t filmed anything.

She added: “We are trying to figure out the way to eventually be able to create a Season 2 that we are all proud of and receive all the best out of it that we desire but also still being safe.”

Press PLAY on the movie above to hear all that Zendaya must say about Euphoria Season 2.

Rekha yadav

