Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
It caused considerable controversy last year when it first aired, but Euphoria was among the breakout collection of 2019.

The HBO adolescent play, which will be flowing on Binge, startled viewers with its extremely graphic content, particularly given it is centered around childhood.

In one of the episodes, close to 30 penises flash onscreen. In the opening episode, 1 character”commits statutory rape using a 17-year-old trans girl” and the lead character overdoses on drugs.

Then there was an explicit fan-fiction sex scene containing One Management stars Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, which infuriated fans of the boy band.

The material was considered so disturbing that actor Brian”Astro” Bradley, 22, that took scenes from the pilot episode, reportedly quit the show as a result.

Regardless, the series, which stars Zendaya as recovering drug addict Rue Bennett, was a commercial success for HBO, with its episodes averaging 5.6 million viewers across all platforms in the united states.

Created by Sam Levinson, it follows a group of high school students” because they navigate friendships and love in a variety of drugs, sex, trauma, and social networking,” per the show’s official plot.

It was initially commissioned for a second season, but as is true in Hollywood this season, it has been put on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But fans of the series may not have to wait too long for fresh episodes, together with Zendaya revealing that there were several”bridge episodes” in the works.

There’s an idea to do a few bridge episodes which may be shot safely but aren’t always part of Season two,” she said in a recent interview with Teen Vogue. “So, hopefully, we will be able to perform those in the forthcoming months. I can’t wait”

The 23-year-old added that there was”a gorgeous second season that’s been composed, but to do it how we want to get it done, we will need to wait until it is safer.”

After the introduction episode in June last year, Parents Television Council president Tim Winter warned in a media release that”HBO, with its new high school centered show Euphoria, seems to be overtly, intentionally, marketing extremely graphic adult content — violence, sex, profanity, and drug use — to teens and preteens.”

