Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Euphoria’s season one finale left viewers uncertain about the fate of Zendaya’s character Rue Bennett.

But since the HBO drama has been renewed for a second season, Zendaya has made it crystal clear that Rue is very much alive and she can not wait to get back to filming.

Speaking to InStyle, Zendaya teased that Euphoria’s second season will probably be”amazing”.

“I do miss Rue. She’s like my sister in a lot of ways,” she explained. “And going back to this character is a home base for me.

“There’s a beautiful second season that’s been written, but to get it done the way we want to get it done, we will need to wait until it is safer.”

“There’s an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes which can be shot safely but are not necessarily part of season 2,” she added.

“So, hopefully, we’ll be able to do those in the forthcoming months. I can not wait.”

Formerly, Storm Reid, that plays Rue’s little sister Gia, stated that the events of the season one finale are going to be resolved in the first couple of episodes of season two.

“Our entire show is for your interpretation, and I did see that the things where folks ask me if she had been dead or not, or if she’d relapsed in the last episode,” Reid said.

“I feel just like again, it is for your interpretation, and also the questions you may have especially about the eighth episode will be answered in the first two or three episodes of season “