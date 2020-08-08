Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s Everything We Do Know

- Advertisement -

Who else is desperate for news about Euphoria season2? Less than a month later premiering on HBO back in 2019, the gritty adolescent drama that sparked a resurgence of glitter eyeshadow was renewed for a second season.

“Euphoria founder Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an incredible cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” HBO’s EVP of programming, Francesca Orsi, stated in July 2019. “We’re so thankful that he chose HBO as the house with this groundbreaking series. We look forward to after these intricate personalities as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Now, a complete season later, not too much is understood about the second season–notably amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, here

Release Date Of Euphoria Season 2

As of yet, HBO hasn’t announced when this series’ season will be out. However, its renewal standing is supported. Fans are hoping that team, and cast members will get to work whenever the situation caused by the pandemic enhances.

What Euphoria Is About

Euphoria is a teen coming-of-age series. It’s a refreshing take as sexuality, gender identity, drug usage, high-school life. Of course, the series became a favored throughout the world who could identify with this series’ characters with the teenagers. However, some controversies have also stirred up. Some critics are of the belief that the nudity and drug abuse in the show is excessive. But others find it raw and realistic at the demonstration.

The Series So Far

Sam Levinson created the series; also, it’s loosely based on the miniseries of the identical name. Euphoric premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019. In July 2019, the show was revived by HBO for another season. The series won some awards and nominations. The performances in it were praised. Zendaya set up one of her best performances so far in this series. The first season consisted of 8 episodes. The season will have 8 episodes as per the latest reports.

The Cast Of Euphoria Season 2

• Zendaya as Rue Bennett

• Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

• Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill

• Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

• Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

• Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez