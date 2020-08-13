Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

The American teenager drama television show Euphoria Season 2 became a sensation when it was released on HBO on June 16, 2019. The show has become hugely popular, winning awards and nominations, praises from critics and audiences alike. The show has been contentious. Owing to its subject-matter, it received some backlash. Anyway, fans of the show will be thrilled to know that Euphoria’s next season is occurring.

Release Date Of Euphoria Season 2

As of yet, HBO has not announced when the next season of the series will be out. However, its renewal status is confirmed. Fans are hoping that team and cast members will be able to work whenever the situation brought on by the pandemic improves.

The Cast Of Euphoria Season 2

• Zendaya as Rue Bennett

• Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

• Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill

• Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

• Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

• Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

What Euphoria Is About

Euphoria is a teen coming-of-age series. It is a refreshing spin on important matters as sexuality, gender identity high-school life. Of course the series became a favorite across the globe who could readily identify with the series’ characters with all the teenagers. However, it has stirred some controversies up for the same. Some critics are of the opinion that the nudity and drug misuse from the series is excessive. But others find it only realistic and raw at the presentation.