Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Alongside most live-action TV and movie, hit HBO series Euphoria was hit by major delays due to the ongoing coronavirus catastrophe.

However, regardless of the second season filming compelled to close production amid the pandemic, one of its crucial stars say lovers may be treated to many”bridge” episodes.

Zendaya — that plays fighting drug addict Rue Bennett — lately teased viewers could be treated to bonus material which can be safely placed to the camera.

“There is an idea to do a few bridge episodes which may be shot safely but aren’t always part of Season 2,” she hinted to Teen Vogue. “So, hopefully, we’ll have the ability to perform those in the coming months. I can’t wait.”

The Spider-Man star added: “There’s a beautiful second season that’s been written, but to be able to do it the way we would like to do it, we will need to wait till it is safer [to picture ].”

But how can filming be made secure in the era? The celebrity gave insight into the”bubble” system that was used while producing her upcoming film Malcolm & Marie, shot in July this year.

“Everyone needed to quarantine and get tested to shoot in isolation,” Zendaya explained. “We created our little bubble and made certain that after we were we could not depart. We could rehearse and to the workshop, it was very similar to a drama. I did my hair and makeup and dressed in my clothes.”

A hit with critics, Euphoria follows a group of teenagers through their encounters with sex, drugs, and relationships.