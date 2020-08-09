Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

It has to be our lucky day because Zendaya simply gave us a Euphoria season 2 upgrade. She disclosed details about the second season of the HBO hit show, such as the gorgeous goddess she is. During an interview with InStyle, she obtained blunt about many topics such as how much she misses the show.

“I do miss Rue. She’s like my little sister in a lot of ways. And moving back to this personality is a home base for me personally,” she confessed. Ugh, we miss her also. She added, “There’s a beautiful second season that’s been written, but to get it done the way we want to get it done, we need to wait until it’s safer.” The simple fact that the season is written is a step in the right direction. Meaning that (hopefully) we will get to see it shortly.

Of course, COVID-19 is inducing multiple movies and TV shows to postpone their releases. However, there is an idea to provide Euphoria lovers something to watch until the premiere. “There’s a notion to do a few bridge episodes that may be taken safely but aren’t necessarily part of year two,” Zendaya added. “So, hopefully, we’ll be able to perform those in the forthcoming months. I can’t wait.”

Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi act alongside the celebrity. HBO confirmed the show was renewed for season 2 in July 2019. It’s been more than a year because of the series’s first year, so, understandably, fans are hungry for more information surrounding the release that is S2.

Rue was shown by the end of the season. Love attention, Jules, and she decided to not depart with her friend. Hunter, who plays Jules, told Entertainment Weekly what she wants to see in season 2. “I believe I wish to continue to view Jules work on herself in that she has still got some significant issues, and also to continue to dissect that and feel it out,” she said. “That’s what I want for her, although who knows how it will play out. I’m convinced it will be more cluttered than I’d expect for her”