Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

The American teenager drama television series Euphoria Season 2 became a sensation when it premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019. The show has become massively popular, winning awards and nominations, praises from audiences and critics alike. However, the series has been contentious too. Owing to its subject-matter, it received some backlash. Anyway, fans of this show will be delighted to know that the second season of Euphoria is happening.

Release Date of Euphoria Season 2

Season 1 came out in summer 2019, and when things were normal in 2020, a new season could be on our screens in summer 2020. However, 2020 is anything but ordinary, particularly the entertainment market.

The creation was all set with all the cast, the story, and the display tests in March 2020. However, four times before beginning, quarantine happened, and since then, no statements are made either by HBO or the founders. If they start filming now, then hopefully we can have a new season by early 2021, but do not get too hopeful.

The Cast Of Euphoria Season 2

• Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

• Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill

• Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

• Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

What will be the twisty plot?

It is commendable that they didn’t let the plot of this series flow, even any minute detail. Therefore, we have our judgment to return to, to attach the dots. Rue is definitely living. However, she’s quite intoxicated. Euphoria Season 2 will have a much private depiction of Rue’s relapse and treatment. Jacobs’s family was on the edge of a scandal. Therefore Season 2 will show where it leads them. A good deal of bad decisions will be made, be it by Kat or even Fez. The cryptic finale left a lot of questions unanswered. That is what makes the wait for Euphoria Season 2 more intriguing.