Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Will Be The Twist Plot?

By- Ajeet Kumar
Excellent news, Euphoria fans! Zendaya dropped a hint about what to expect from the next season of this show, and it is all very exciting.

During an interview with InStyle, she confessed: “I do miss Rue. She is like my sister in plenty of ways. And going back to that personality is a home base for me.

“There is a beautiful second season that has been composed, but to be able to do it how we would like to get it done, we need to wait till it’s safer.”

The show began filming in March but was put on hold as a result of the pandemic.

“There is a notion of doing a couple of bridge episodes that can be taken safely but are not necessarily part of season 2,” Zendaya added. “So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the forthcoming months. I can not wait.”

Here is what else we know about Euphoria season 2:

When Was Euphoria Season 2 Confirmed?

Euphoria season one dipped in June 2019 because it’s that good and HBO renewed the drama in July 2019. “Just got the call. Can not say thank you for the support we have seen, wow,” Zendaya tweeted in the time.

What Will Be The Twisty Plot?

It’s commendable that they didn’t let the plot of this show leak any moment detail. We have our decision to go back to, to attach the dots. Rue is undoubtedly alive. However, she is intoxicated. Euphoria Season 2 will soon have an even personal depiction of Rue’s relapse and treatment. Jacobs’s family was on the brink of a scandal, so where they are led by it, Season 2 will reveal. A good deal of choices will be made, be it by Fezco or Kat. The cryptic finale left a lot of questions. That’s what makes the wait for Euphoria Season two.

But, it will be better than the last season in every aspect.

Sydney Sweeney told ET, “You won’t be able to guess what is coming… I could not even suspect it. … I mean everything with life for a teen is shocking, so you will never know what to anticipate.”

Who Will Star In Euphoria Season 2?

We all know Angus and Zendaya will be part of this season two cast and you can expect to visit Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, reprise her role. Sydney affirmed her return – and that of Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer – in the Golden Globe Awards at the beginning of the year. We are also trusting Jacob Elordi (who’s rumoured to be dating Zendaya) will be back as Nate Jacobs.

Ajeet Kumar

