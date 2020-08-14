Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Know Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

HBO has picked euphoria Season 2 before the end of Season 1. Euphoria is an American drama, but it isn’t your normal play. In this series, a group of high school pupils is shown and how they deal with sex, drugs, social media, and violence. Its a version of the Israeli series of the same name. Euphoria stands out because it shows the brutal honesty in an empathetic and visually aesthetic manner.

When Was Euphoria Season 2 Confirmed?

Euphoria season one dipped in June 2019, and the play was revived by HBO July 2019 because it is that good. “Just got the call. Can not say thank you enough for the support we have seen, wow,” Zendaya tweeted.

Euphoria Season 2: Who will be in it?

As we saw in Season 1, you will see the cast. As characters and Rue will also be set to reunite, zendaya will return.

Hunter Schafer as Lexi

Maude Apatow as Fezco

Angus Cloud Cal

Eric Dane Maddy

Alexa Demie as Nate

Jacob Elordi as Kat

Barbie Ferreira Leslie

Christopher as Algee

Smith, and Cassie

Sydney Sweeney