Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Possible Cast And Will Zendaya Return In Season 2?

Euphoria, the Gorgeous teen-drama show on HBO. Featuring the shadowy surfaces of the teenage that is not well-spoken in society. Placing the light on issues like narcotic dependence, love relationships, and violence. Well, the first season of the series was’lit’ and lovers certain were quite excited with the news of this second season. On the other hand, the next season just would not be made in time. Though we have some other great news.

Euphoria season 2 Release Date

HBO confirmed there will be a second season and it will fall sometime in 2020, according to Teen Vogue.

Despite not understanding the true day, we presume it will be published in a similar way to this first season – with it coming out in the US first, followed closely by the united kingdom after a few months.

Where can I watch Euphoria season two?

As it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we suppose it will be available on Sky Atlantic, NowTV and Amazon – only as season one has been.

What do we expect to happen in Euphoria season two?

Talking to ET, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the show, dropped some serious hints about how’dark’ the forthcoming season will be and the way the cast is becoming more extreme situations.’

In a Zoom meeting, she spoke about what fans can expect from year two, explaining:”You won’t even have the ability to guess what’s coming… I could not even guess it.

“Creator Sam [Levinson] called me on the summer, going,’ So what would you believe Cassie’s going to do next year? Where do you think she’s going to go?’ I’m like,’I don’t know, perhaps she does that.’ He’s like,’Ahh yeah. No!’

“And he read me a small bit, and I was like,’Oh my gosh, wait!’ I couldn’t even guess that, so if anyone can guess it, you’re very good. It is just shocking. I mean everything with life for a teenager is shocking, so you will never know what to expect.”

Will Zendaya return in season 2 of Euphoria?

It’s probably the actress will reprise her role as she took to Twitter after HBO declared the show’s return for the next season.

She tweeted: “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we have seen, wow…” and we are taking that as confirmation!